Russia regrouping in south and preparing for new assaults – Defense Forces

In the southern direction, relative calm in combat clashes is observed; however, Russian forces are regrouping and preparing for a new wave of assaults.

This was reported by Southern Defense Forces spokesperson Vladyslav Voloshyn during a telethon broadcast, cited by Censor.NET.

According to him, over the past day on the Zaporizhzhia direction, particularly in the areas of Huliaipole and Orikhiv, a small number of combat clashes were recorded, but the enemy carried out strikes using aviation, artillery, and kamikaze drones. On the Kherson direction, there was also one unsuccessful assault attempt, and Kherson along with communities adjacent to the right bank came under shelling.

At the same time, as Voloshyn emphasized, the situation is complicated by preparatory actions of Russian forces: regrouping, reconnaissance, and logistical support are ongoing. "All indications suggest that within a few days, they will again intensify assault operations," the spokesperson stated.

The spokesperson paid special attention to the situation on the islands in the Dnipro Delta, where the occupiers are attempting covert river crossings and trying to establish footholds on islands such as Kozulynskyi, Nestyha, Buhas, and Zabych. According to him, Ukrainian defenders prevent the enemy from creating a bridgehead, all invasion attempts end with the destruction of enemy units.

The enemy is also trying to approach the Antonivskyi Bridges, a strategic crossing point over the Dnipro, but Ukrainian forces do not allow them to secure a position there.

Furthermore, Russian troops are reinforcing defenses in the temporarily occupied southern areas, especially fearing a Ukrainian river crossing similar to the operation near Krynyky. They are actively mining the shores and engineering defensive positions.

On the Kinburn and Tendrivski spits, the occupiers have strengthened their garrisons by redeploying artillery and anti-tank assets. According to the Defense Forces’ assessment, this is linked to their fear of losing control over these bridgeheads in the event of a new offensive operation by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

