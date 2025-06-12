Enemy in south continues to carry out airstrikes, maintains a high intensity of use of FPV drones - Defense Forces

In the southern sector, along the entire front line, the enemy continues to use artillery and continues to carry out air strikes on the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and nearby settlements. It also maintains a high intensity of FPV drones and terrorizes with night attacks by Shahed UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defense Forces.

At night, as a result of an enemy drone attack on the Vilkovo territorial community in the Odesa region, a reed harvesting enterprise and several apartment buildings were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 46 enemy attacks near the towns of Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, Odradne, Komar, Vesele, Novosilka, Vilnove Pole, Shevchenko and in the direction of Zaporizhzhia, Myrne and Zaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaypillia sector, the militants carried out 5 attacks in the area of Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy conducted 3 attacks in the direction of Pavlivka yesterday.

The aggressor made one unsuccessful attempt to advance in the Prydniprovskyi sector.

Enemy attacks

Yesterday, 325 hostile attacks were recorded, both on civilian infrastructure and on the positions of our defenders, using 1490 rounds of ammunition.

Over the past day, the occupants carried out almost 800 strikes with kamikaze drones of various modifications, including Lancet barrage munitions, and made 325 drops from UAVs, using almost 400 rounds of ammunition.

Civilians in the frontline settlements of the Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions suffered from FPV strikes.

Enemy troops continue to fire at civilians and frontline areas with various types of heavy artillery and MLRS.

Due to Russian aggression, two people were wounded in Zaporizhzhia as a result of an enemy attack on Malokaterinivka. 12 people were wounded in the Kherson region, 1 of them was a child.

The occupation forces carried out 11 air strikes, 10 of them in the Zaporizhzhia region and 1 in the Kherson region. They used 7 guided aerial bombs and 128 unguided aerial missiles.

Civilians, critical and social infrastructure were hit.

Enemy losses in the South

Over the past day, air defense units destroyed 10 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs in the Tavria operational area. The Southern Ukrainian defense forces continue to hit enemy locations, firing positions, and rear.

Enemy losses amount to:

100 occupants;

4 tanks;

14 guns, including "Msta-B" and "Hyacinth-B"

2 mortars and 1 anti-aircraft gun (ZU-23);

26 vehicles;

1 armored combat vehicle;

6 reconnaissance UAVs "Orlan-10", "Supercam" and "Zala";

1 motorcycle and a boat;

3 generators;

3 communication antennas, a starlink antenna, and 14 UAV control antennas;

1 Kop-2 electronic warfare vehicle.

Destroyed:

80 shelters/bunkers;

1 firing position;

3 ammunition storage sites and 3 fuel and lubricant storage sites.

Read more: Russians attacked almost 200 times on frontline overnight, - General Staff