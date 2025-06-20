ENG
News Destruction of Russian equipment
Two rare Russian Yastreb-AV counter-battery radar stations destroyed in Donetsk direction. VIDEO

Ukrainian kamikaze drones destroyed two rare Russian Yastreb-AV counter-battery radars in the Donetsk sector.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful attacks was posted on social media.

Watch more: National Guard troops captured group of Russian infantrymen in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

"The Yastreb-AV is considered to be Russia's most advanced radar system used to reconnoiter artillery firing positions. With the help of radar, the system is able to track the trajectory of enemy missiles and calculate the exact coordinates of the positions of its artillery.

