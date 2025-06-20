Two rare Russian Yastreb-AV counter-battery radar stations destroyed in Donetsk direction. VIDEO
Ukrainian kamikaze drones destroyed two rare Russian Yastreb-AV counter-battery radars in the Donetsk sector.
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful attacks was posted on social media.
"The Yastreb-AV is considered to be Russia's most advanced radar system used to reconnoiter artillery firing positions. With the help of radar, the system is able to track the trajectory of enemy missiles and calculate the exact coordinates of the positions of its artillery.
