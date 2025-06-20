9 329 9
National Guard troops captured group of Russian infantrymen in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO
In the Pokrovsk direction in Donetsk region, fighters of a special purpose reconnaissance company of the 14th operational brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Chervona Kalyna" captured at least five Russian servicemen.
This was reported in the official telegram channel of the brigade, Censor.NET reports .
According to the unit, the occupiers were hiding in the basement of an abandoned building. After a firefight, Ukrainian soldiers forced the Russian infantrymen to surrender. The published video shows the prisoners lying on the ground with their arms raised, while our soldiers are clearing the area.
The capture was the result of a reconnaissance operation in the area of active hostilities.
