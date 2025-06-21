Zelenskyy does not yet know whether he will attend NATO summit in The Hague: Decision does not depend on meeting with Trump

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not yet know whether he will personally attend the NATO summit in The Hague next week.

He said this during a conversation with journalists, Censor.NET reports.

"My trip does not depend on whether there will be a meeting with Trump. First of all, I'm not sure I'll go, but there's still a good chance. In fact, I will decide the day before," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that he wants to hold several meetings on the sidelines of the NATO summit. The President added that the invitation to the summit from the Netherlands was important to him.

"There are corresponding invitations from the King and the Prime Minister. We have a very good relationship with him. And he provides a lot of support. I think it's the third largest in Europe. The Netherlands is really very supportive of us. And so it is very, very important for me that he invited me. I can have an impressive program, including meetings. And, of course, a meeting with President Trump is very important," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, there is already a "trilateral proposal - NATO, the EU and Ukraine." Also on the sidelines of the NATO summit are meetings between the foreign ministers of all NATO countries and Ukraine and the defense ministers of all NATO countries and Ukraine.