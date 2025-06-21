Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi plans to visit Moscow to meet with Putin

On Monday, June 23, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi plans to visit Moscow for talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to Censor.NET, citing DW, this was reported by American NBC News journalist Andrea Mitchell, who spoke with the Iranian diplomat.

"He said he was going to travel to Moscow on Monday to meet with Vladimir Putin," the journalist said in the story.

In addition, the American media outlet Axios, citing diplomatic sources, reports on Araghchi's meeting with Putin in the Kremlin scheduled for June 23.

The outlet also notes that Russia is an ally of Iran, cooperates with it in the military-industrial sphere and uses Iranian attack drones in the war against Ukraine. Following the start of Israel's special operation against Iran, the Kremlin issued a statement in which Russian dictator Putin "expressed condolences to the leadership and people of Iran" and "emphasized that Russia condemns Israel's actions."

Read more: Israel carried out large-scale airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear and military facilities overnight