Israel carried out large-scale airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear and military facilities overnight

On the night of June 21, the Israeli Defense Forces conducted large-scale air strikes on Iran's nuclear and military facilities.

The IDF reported that it carried out a large wave of strikes at night on dozens of targets in Iran, including the Isfahan nuclear facility and four missile launchers.

About 50 Israeli Air Force fighters took part in the air strikes, dropping 150 munitions.

Israel says the strikes on the Isfahan nuclear facility, which was targeted on the first day of the conflict, were intended to inflict further damage on Iran's nuclear program.

"Inside the complex, a centrifuge manufacturing plant was also targeted, as well as additional Iranian regime military targets in the Isfahan area," the IDF said.

The Israeli military says it caused "significant damage" to Iran's centrifuge production facilities.

Among them are the nuclear complex in Isfahan, centrifuge production facilities, and four ballistic missile launchers with incendiary preparation.

In addition, the Israeli military destroyed trucks transporting drones for attacks on Israel, as well as damaged infrastructure for storing and launching ballistic missiles, Iranian radars and air defense systems.

On June 19, the Israeli army announced that it had resumed strikes on targets in and around Tehran, and issued a warning and call for evacuation to residents of Arak and Hondab.

