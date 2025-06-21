IDF claims to have eliminated Iranian commander Judaki, responsible for launching drones

The Israeli Defense Forces claims to have eliminated Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Aminpour Judaki, who was responsible for launching drones.

This was reported by the Israeli Defense Forces on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Yesterday (June 20 - Ed.), the Israeli Air Force struck and killed Aminpour Judaki, commander of the second brigade of unmanned aerial vehicles of the IRGC Air Force," the statement said.

The IDF also noted that under Judaki's leadership, hundreds of drone attacks were carried out on Israeli territory. The drones were launched from the Ahvaz region in southwestern Iran.

According to the Israeli military, after the elimination of Taher Fourah, the commander of the IRGC Air Force's unmanned aerial vehicle headquarters on June 13, 2025, Judaki took on a key role in the operations.

As a reminder, on June 19 , the Israeli army announced that it had resumed strikes on targets in Tehran and the surrounding area, and issued a warning and call for evacuation to residents of Arak and Hondab.

It was also reported that Israel had launched new strikes against Iran: ballistic missile launchers were attacked.