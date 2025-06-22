171 combat clashes on front in 24 hours. Almost third of them are in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff. MAP

Over the last day, 171 combat engagements were registered. The enemy attacked the Pokrovsk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, and Toretsk directions the most.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday, the enemy launched five missile attacks with 14 missiles and 82 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropped 140 guided aerial bombs, and engaged 3410 kamikaze drones. The enemy also carried out 6366 artillery attacks, including 88 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The enemy carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Komisarove, Hlyboke, Pokaliane, Kreidyanka, Artilne, Mylove in the Kharkiv region; Novoekonomichne, Sukhyi Yar, Novotoretske, Pankivka, Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Boikivka, Kopteve, Novopavlivka, Novopil, Voskresenka, Novokhatske, Zorya, Zaporizhzhia, Zelenyi Hai in the Donetsk region; Olhivske, Novodarivka, Malynivka, Lobkove, Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia region; Kozatske in the Kherson region.

Hostilities.

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian troops repelled 17 invaders' attacks yesterday. The enemy also carried out 12 air strikes, using 26 guided aerial bombs, and made 260 attacks, eight of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansky sector, the enemy tried to advance nine times in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, Krasne Pershe, Fiholivka, and towards Liptsy in vain.

In the Kupiansk sector, five occupants' attacks took place yesterday. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults in the areas of Zahryzove and Holubivka.

There were 21 combat engagements in the Lyman sector. The enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Yampolivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and towards Cherneshchyna, Olhivka, Novyi Myr, Karpivka.

In the Siversk sector, our troops repelled 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Verkhnekamianske, Hryhorivka, and towards Serebrianka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, Stupochky, and Predtechyno.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops 15 times in the areas of Diliivka, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, towards Yablunivka, and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian troops stopped 53 aggressor's attacks near Myrne, Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Nova Poltavka, Lysivka, Dachanske, Shevchenko, Udachne, Horikhove, Kotlyarivka, Zvirove, in the direction of Zelenyi Kut, Pokrovsk, Poltavka, Novopavlivka, Myrnohrad, Shakhove, and Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled nine militant attacks in the vicinity of Myrne, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole, and Novopil.

No combat engagements were registered in the Huliaipillia sector yesterday.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian troops repelled three attacks in the areas of Novoandriivka and Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovske sector, enemy units tried to advance four times without success.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Strikes against the enemy

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 12 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, seven missile troops and artillery facilities, one ammunition depot, and one other important object of the Russian invaders.

In total, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,100 people over the past day. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized nine tanks, two armored combat vehicles, 39 artillery systems, 157 operational and tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, seven missiles, and 117 units of occupiers' vehicles.

