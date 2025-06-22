We won’t stay on passive defense. We advance where we see enemy weaknesses - Syrskyi

The defense forces will not remain in a passive defense.

This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi at a meeting with journalists on Saturday, a Censor.NET correspondent reports.



Photo: Main Communications Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

"We will not just stay in a dead-end defense. Because it brings nothing and ultimately leads to the fact that we are still retreating, losing people and territories.

That is why we combine defensive actions with active defense and active offensive actions. That is, wherever possible, we strike at the enemy and conduct counterattacks. We attack where we see weaknesses in the enemy's defense," he said.

According to Syrskyi, assault troops have been created and scaled up for this purpose.

Read more: Situation in Sumy region is stable. We repelled Andriivka and advanced 200 to 700 metres in Yunakivka - Syrskyi

"We are talking about individual units, regiments that were created at the beginning of the Kursk operation (...) and are currently fighting in virtually all difficult areas of the frontline. Both where we have the opportunity to advance and where the enemy is successful, and we need to stop them and recapture our settlements. In particular, as it was in the Sumy region.

There are plans, there are views on the expansion of these units. It all depends on how we can implement these changes," the Commander-in-Chief shared his plans.