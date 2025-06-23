ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10429 visitors online
News Israel’s strike against Iran
6 053 32

IDF strikes Iran again

Israel attacks Iran

The Israeli Air Force completed another wave of strikes on the western part of Iran and Tehran. Missile sites, satellites and air defence systems were attacked.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by The Times of Israel and stated in the IDF report.

About 20 Israeli Air Force fighters were involved in the strikes, which dropped more than 30 rounds of ammunition on several targets.

The attack targeted missile storage and launching infrastructure intended to harm Israel, as well as military satellites and radar stations used by Iran to assess aerial reconnaissance in Kershmanshah and Hamedan in western Iran.

"In addition, a surface-to-air missile launcher was struck near Tehran," the military added.

The IDF stressed that the army continues its efforts to weaken the Iranian regime's military capabilities and achieve air superiority over Iranian airspace in order to protect Israel.

Read more: Israel carried out large-scale airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear and military facilities overnight

Author: 

Israel (326) Iran (473)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 