IDF strikes Iran again

The Israeli Air Force completed another wave of strikes on the western part of Iran and Tehran. Missile sites, satellites and air defence systems were attacked.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by The Times of Israel and stated in the IDF report.

About 20 Israeli Air Force fighters were involved in the strikes, which dropped more than 30 rounds of ammunition on several targets.

The attack targeted missile storage and launching infrastructure intended to harm Israel, as well as military satellites and radar stations used by Iran to assess aerial reconnaissance in Kershmanshah and Hamedan in western Iran.

"In addition, a surface-to-air missile launcher was struck near Tehran," the military added.

The IDF stressed that the army continues its efforts to weaken the Iranian regime's military capabilities and achieve air superiority over Iranian airspace in order to protect Israel.

