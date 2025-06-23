Russian troops strike village in Chernihiv region with drone: two people killed, 10 wounded, including three children

Late in the evening of 22 June, Russian troops struck the outskirts of the village of Snovsk community in Chernihiv region with a "lancet".

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, unfortunately, this attack claimed the lives of two people.

"Another 10 people were injured. Three of them are children. All of them are in hospitals. Two of the wounded were taken to the regional hospital in serious condition. The rest of the people have moderate injuries, they are also in hospitals under the supervision of doctors," the statement said.

