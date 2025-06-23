Enemy has become more active in Kupiansk and in areas adjacent to Sumy region, - commander of 429th separate regiment of USF "Achilles" Fedorenko

At present, Russian troops have intensified their attack and assault operations in Kharkiv region. In particular, this has been recorded in Kupiansk, near Vovchansk and in areas adjacent to Sumy region.

This was reported by the commander of the 429th separate regiment of "Achilles" unmanned systems Yurii Fedorenko on Espreso, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy is actively conducting a summer offensive, has strengthened its capabilities for attack and assault operations in a number of areas, including in the Kharkiv region. It has become more active in Kupiansk, near Vovchansk and in the neighbouring areas of Sumy region. The enemy's tactics remain unchanged: they are using reconnaissance and fire support both along the front line and flying into frontline villages and towns. The Ukrainian defence forces are doing everything possible to minimise the enemy's influence and attempts to advance," commented the commander of the 429th separate regiment of unmanned aerial systems "Achilles".

According to him, in order to "blind" the enemy, its reconnaissance assets are shot down, which reduces the enemy's ability to see online and adjust the fire of its weapons. It should be noted that the invader is using its cheapest resource, manpower, more.

"The enemy is hardly training its infantry units now. Six months ago, the Russians were recruiting 18,000-25,000 soldiers a month and training them for 45 days, manning brigades. And now they have an active turnover, meaning that they conscripted them, then trained them for a maximum of 14 days and immediately sent them to replenish combat losses. The task of the enemy infantry is to keep moving like a brook, trying to push through our combat formations. Due to the constant damage to armoured and lightly armoured vehicles, the invader has transplanted its assault infantry to another cheap resource - buggies and Chinese two-wheelers. At the moment, thanks to the coordinated work of our Defence Forces, the enemy is being held back," Fedorenko summed up.