Putin continues to believe that the Russian army will be able to capture four regions of Ukraine and win full-scale war, - US General Deptula

The Russian command is still lying to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin about the "successes" of his army at the front.

According to Censor.NET, Lieutenant General of the US Air Force David Deptula said this on "Channel 24".

According to him, Putin is convinced of his victory over Ukraine, as this is how the Russian military command reports to the dictator on the situation at the front. He stressed that the whole of Russia lives in an environment where the Kremlin leader fully controls the information flow.

"One of the reasons why Ukraine, despite being much inferior to Russia in terms of numbers and resources, demonstrates impressive results in deterring this state, this organisation and the quality of governance. But you have done an excellent job of containing this superpower," Deptula said.

He added that Russia's successes on the frontline are not due to professionalism, but to fawning over its leadership. Deptula believes that this is why Putin thinks he is defeating Ukraine.

"We call it 'drinking water from your own bathtub'. It's when a person is so detached from reality that they believe in their own illusions. In Russia, this phenomenon has become institutionalised," he said.

In the russian army, it is impossible to get promoted on the basis of merit or command skills, Deptula added. He recalled that Putin had fired many commanders because they had failed.

Read more: Ukraine must recognize results of "referendums" in four "Russian" regions - Putin