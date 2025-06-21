Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin demands that Ukraine recognize its neutrality and the results of the "referendums" held in the Russian-occupied territories of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

According to Censor.NET, the dictator said this in an interview with Sky News Arabia, as quoted by Russian media.

"Ukraine should declare neutrality, not join any foreign alliances, and not try to obtain nuclear weapons," Putin said, believing that these steps are "the basis for long-term stability in the region."

The Kremlin leader also said that Ukraine should recognize the results of the so-called "referendums" in Donbas and Novorossiya (Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions - ed.).

He threatened that ignoring these results "means that there are opportunities for the resumption of armed conflict."

"I am sure that most Ukrainians are interested in friendship with Russia. In resolving the conflict in Ukraine, it is necessary to ensure the rights of the Russian language and pro-Russian residents," the Russian dictator dreamed.

"Kyiv should pursue national interests, not the interests of puppet regimes acting against Russia. It is necessary to eliminate Nazi elements in the Ukrainian leadership. Ukraine deserves a better fate and should not be a tool in the hands of third parties who prolong the conflict," Putin added, commenting on the talks with Ukraine in Istanbul.

Earlier, Putin said that "wherever a Russian soldier steps is Russian territory." He also reiterated the propaganda thesis that Ukrainians and Russians are "one people," trying to justify the invasion of Ukraine.