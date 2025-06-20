Putin: "Russians and Ukrainians are one people. All of Ukraine is ours"

Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin has claimed that he considers Russians and Ukrainians to be "one people," which, according to him, means that "all of Ukraine" supposedly belongs to Russia.

The Kremlin leader’s statement was quoted by Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

"You mentioned regions of Ukraine that we consider our own. I have said many times that I truly believe Russians and Ukrainians are one people. In that sense, all of Ukraine is ours. But we proceed from the realities on the ground. Certainly, there are people — and quite a few — in the neighboring country who strive to ensure their sovereignty and independence. Well, God bless them," the dictator claimed.

According to him, Moscow's actions in Ukraine following the so-called "coup" were aimed at protecting the population "spiritually connected to Russia."

"The tragedy unfolding in Ukraine is the result of actions by those unwilling to accept global changes in the world. The Russian army is advancing in all directions of the ‘special military operation’ every day," he said.

Putin also claimed that Russia supposedly "never questioned" Ukraine’s right to independence but asserted that Ukraine "was declared as a neutral state."

He further described the West’s disregard for Russia’s calls to halt NATO expansion as "a relic of ancient neocolonial policy."

