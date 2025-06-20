ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6410 visitors online
News Putin’s statements about Ukraine Putin’s demands regarding war in Ukraine
29 606 280

Putin: "Russians and Ukrainians are one people. All of Ukraine is ours"

Putin considers Russians and Ukrainians to be one people

Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin has claimed that he considers Russians and Ukrainians to be "one people," which, according to him, means that "all of Ukraine" supposedly belongs to Russia.

The Kremlin leader’s statement was quoted by Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

"You mentioned regions of Ukraine that we consider our own. I have said many times that I truly believe Russians and Ukrainians are one people. In that sense, all of Ukraine is ours. But we proceed from the realities on the ground. Certainly, there are people — and quite a few — in the neighboring country who strive to ensure their sovereignty and independence. Well, God bless them," the dictator claimed.

According to him, Moscow's actions in Ukraine following the so-called "coup" were aimed at protecting the population "spiritually connected to Russia."

Read more: More consistent West is in its support for Ukraine, greater likelihood that Putin will agree to negotiations - Wadephul

"The tragedy unfolding in Ukraine is the result of actions by those unwilling to accept global changes in the world. The Russian army is advancing in all directions of the ‘special military operation’ every day," he said.

Putin also claimed that Russia supposedly "never questioned" Ukraine’s right to independence but asserted that Ukraine "was declared as a neutral state."

He further described the West’s disregard for Russia’s calls to halt NATO expansion as "a relic of ancient neocolonial policy."

Read more: Former US Ambassador Taylor: Putin gave Trump every reason to impose sanctions. Time to put pressure on Russia

Author: 

Putin Volodymyr (3723) Russia (12681) inviolability of territory (117) war in Ukraine (3847)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 