Putin on capturing Sumy: "Russia has no such objective, but it’s not off table"

Dictator Vladimir Putin has claimed that Russian troops could capture the city of Sumy, but that Russia currently has no such objective.

As reported by Censor.NET, his remarks at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) were quoted by Russian media.

According to him, Ukrainian forces allegedly "pose a threat" and "constantly shell border areas."

"They (Ukrainian troops – ed.) entered our Kursk region... we pushed them out, and now we’re forced to create security zones along the border line because they’re constantly attacking from there. In Sumy region, the depth is around 10 to 12 kilometers. Beyond that lies the city of Sumy, the regional center. We don’t currently have the task of taking Sumy, but I don’t rule it out," the Russian dictator said.

He also stated that the use of a so-called "dirty bomb" on Russian territory would be a "major, possibly final mistake" by Ukraine.

In that case, Russia’s response would be "harsh and catastrophic" for Ukraine, Putin added.

