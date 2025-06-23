Norway to develop and produce surface drones in Ukraine

In 2025, Norway has allocated about NOK 6.7 billion to support the Maritime Coalition, which it leads jointly with the United Kingdom.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Norwegian Ministry of Defence.

"Parts of this funding will be used to develop and produce uncrewed maritime vessels using KDA technology, with production based in Ukraine," said Norwegian Defence Minister Tore O. Sandvik.

The Norwegian defence company Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KDA) has signed an agreement with a Ukrainian partner to jointly develop and manufacture surface drones in Ukraine using Norwegian technology and expertise.

"Uncrewed vessels play a critical role in helping Ukraine defend its territory and neutralize the Russian navy in the Black Sea," the Norwegian Ministry of Defence stressed.

