Norwegian Defence Minister Sandvik arrived in Ukraine and met with Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Norway's Defence Minister Tore Onshuus Sandvik arrived in Ukraine on an official visit.

This was announced on Telegram channel of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"I am pleased to welcome Norwegian Defence Minister Tore Onshuus Sandvik on his first visit to Ukraine.

We discussed further defence cooperation, with a focus on co-production and investment in the production of Ukrainian weapons, strengthening our air defence and combat aircraft. Norwegian F-16s and NASAMS are an important part of protecting our skies. We appreciate it and look forward to additional systems," the Head of State noted.

Zelenskyy also thanked the Minister of Defence, the Prime Minister and the people of Norway for their continued significant military support for our country, which this year has been increased to $7 billion.

"Ukraine really feels a reliable helping hand from Norway and appreciates it," he added.

As a reminder, on 15 May, Norwegian Defence Minister Tore Sandvik said that the process of transferring F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine would be completed by 2025.