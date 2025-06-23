Dramatic events in Middle East will affect Russia’s war against Ukraine, - Sikorski

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski believes that the deterioration of the situation in the Middle East will have an impact on Russia's war against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EP.

"The regular part of the Foreign Affairs Council will begin shortly, with the participation of the Ukrainian foreign minister, because, of course, the dramatic events in the Middle East are expected to affect this war as well. Moreover, Russia has seized the opportunity to intensify air raids and bombing. We have another day of death in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities," he said as he arrived at a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

The minister explained that rising tensions in the Middle East are causing oil prices to rise, which leads to an increase in Russian budget revenues.

Sikorski also expressed hope that the EU would approve the 18th package of sanctions against Russia this week.

