Trump "disappointed" by Russia’s strikes on Ukraine in middle of talks, - US Ambassador Whitaker

US President Donald Trump is frustrated by the actions of the Russian Federation, as its army strikes at civilians in Ukraine in the middle of negotiations.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, US Ambassador Matthew Whitaker said.

"I want to join the many voices around the world in condemning the attacks on civilians in Ukraine and I want to express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims, including an American citizen who was killed in one of the latest strikes," he said.

Ambassador Whitaker also said that Russia's actions "disappointed" the US President.

"President Trump is disappointed by these strikes in the middle of negotiations," he said.

However, speaking on behalf of the president, he said he expected "both sides" to act.

"We call on both sides to exercise restraint," the diplomat said, without specifying what he meant by these expectations.

Read more: Trump advises those calling on Ukraine to continue war with Russia to "choose your words carefully"