Trump advises those calling on Ukraine to continue war with Russia to "choose your words carefully"

U.S. President Donald Trump has warned those who allegedly call on Ukraine to continue the war with Russia to "choose your words well."

He said this to journalists, Censor.NET reports.

One of the correspondents said that Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were in Ukraine, allegedly "trying to incite Ukrainians" to continue the fight against Russia.

"We'll see how it goes. But people should be very careful what they say. They should choose their words well, because it can get them into a lot of trouble," Trump said.

In addition, the American president said that he deserves at least four Nobel Peace Prizes: for his efforts in Rwanda, Congo, Serbia, and in resolving the conflict between India and Pakistan.

At the same time, Trump believes that he is not being awarded the prize only because it is allegedly given exclusively to liberals.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Russia and Ukraine had made "little progress" in the peace process.