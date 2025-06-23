Russian strike on Kyiv: three women and four men killed. Youngest victim is 22-year-old girl. PHOTO

As of 13:00, seven people were killed in a Russian strike in Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office.

As noted, there are three women and four men among the dead. The youngest victim is a 22-year-old girl.

"The rescue operation is ongoing, there may be people under the rubble of the house in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv," the prosecutor's office said.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the commission of a war crime that caused the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The pre-trial investigation is conducted by the SSU Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv region