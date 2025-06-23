Russian losses in Pokrovsk drection increased up to 800 per day - "Khortytsia" OSGT

Russian troops are suffering increasing losses in the Pokrovsk drection, where the greatest activity is concentrated.

Major Viktor Trehubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia OSGT, said this on a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, 44 combat engagements took place in the Pokrovsk drection over the past day, with enemy losses increasing from 600-700 to 700-800 people daily.

Tregubov notes that the enemy continues to use heavy equipment in this area, although not in large numbers. Mostly light equipment and infantry groups are operating. There are no new elements in the tactics of assault operations.

In addition, active hostilities continue at the Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Kupiansk and Novopavlivka directions. In the latter, the enemy is trying to break through to the administrative boundaries of the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Also, according to the spokesman, the occupiers are being destroyed by the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Pivdennoslobozhanskyi and Siversk directions, which are holding their positions.

