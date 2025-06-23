Assassination attempt on Zelenskyy prevented in Poland, Russian agent detained – Maliuk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was the target of an assassination plot at Poland’s Rzeszów Airport, with a retired Polish serviceman recruited to carry it out.

This was announced by Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) Vasyl Maliuk during a meeting with journalists, Censor.NET reports.

According to Maliuk, the agent was a Polish military pensioner who had been recruited back in Soviet times.

He was "reactivated" to physically eliminate Zelenskyy at Rzeszów Airport. Planned options included an FPV drone strike or sniper fire.

"It was all set in motion — we apprehended him. Our Polish colleagues acted professionally; it was a joint operation," Maliuk added.

Maliuk also spoke about an assassination attempt on Zelenskyy in Kyiv: State Security Administrationpersonnel were tasked with eliminating him while he was moving within the Presidential Office grounds. The SBU spent nearly two years trying to infiltrate the agent network.

Besides the president, this same group collected intelligence and planned assassination attempts on Budanov and Maliuk.