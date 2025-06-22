Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on individuals and legal entities doing business in occupied territory. List includes fugitive Dmytruk, Onyshchenko and producer Riashyn

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has imposed sanctions against individuals and legal entities doing business in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, in particular in Crimea.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"I signed a decree on new sanctions against those who cooperate with the occupier on our land. These are individuals and legal entities that do business in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, in particular in Crimea, and also help justify the aggression, consider it normal to make money in the occupation, pay taxes to the occupier," the president explained.

According to him, this is only the beginning of more work on sanctions against such individuals.

"We have information from special services - we will respond in a principled manner. The next sanctions decisions will be coming soon.

We are identifying all the schemes used in favor of the occupier, and thus against Ukraine, and blocking them. We are also working to fully synchronize Ukrainian sanctions with the decisions of our partners. Justice must prevail in all jurisdictions and really restrict all those who chose Russia and war," the Head of State emphasized.

Updated information

The list of individuals subject to sanctions includes fugitive MP Artem Dmytruk, former MP Oleksandr Onyshchenko, and Ukrainian producer and president of Star Media Vladyslav Riashyn.

In total, there are 13 people on the list. The list of legal entities includes 8 companies, including Pivdenna Gallery LLC and Green

City.