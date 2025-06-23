Russia remains greatest threat, waging war against Ukraine with support from North Korea, Iran, China, and Belarus – Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called Russia "the most significant and immediate threat" facing the Alliance.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, Rutte made the statement during a press conference in The Hague ahead of the NATO summit scheduled for June 24–25.

"Of course, the most significant and immediate threat facing this alliance remains the Russian Federation. Moscow continues its war against Ukraine with the support of North Korea, Iran, China, and Belarus," he said.

Rutte emphasized that the allies want peace for the Ukrainian people and an end to this terrible war against them.

Read more: Russia has begun preparing strategic reserves and is planning operations not only in Ukraine - Sybiha

"However, while work continues toward a just and lasting peace, we must keep providing Ukraine with everything it needs to defend itself today and deter future aggression. Our support for Ukraine is unwavering and will continue," the NATO chief added.