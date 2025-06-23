NATO summit final declaration to include key provisions on Ukraine – Rutte

The NATO summit communiqué in The Hague will include important provisions regarding Ukraine.

This was announced by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a press conference, as reported by Censor.NET.

"In the communiqué, which has now been agreed upon by ambassadors, you will find key language concerning Ukraine, including defense spending commitments through 2035 and the necessity for Ukraine to continue its fight. This is a clear commitment from the allies," the NATO chief said.

Rutte also noted that the summit will include a meeting with 32 leaders participating in the event, a separate session with the EU, and many smaller meetings. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to participate in various formats.

Earlier reports stated that U.S. President Donald Trump will attend the NATO summit in The Hague, scheduled for June 24–26, 2025.

