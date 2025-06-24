Russians attack Sumy region with drones: there are victims and destruction, fire broke out

On the night of Tuesday, 24 June, Russian invaders attacked the Verkhniosyrovatska community of Sumy region with strike drones. There are preliminary reports of casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET informs.

"This night, the enemy insidiously attacked the Verkhniosyrovatska community with strike drones - just when people were sleeping. Preliminary, there are victims," said Hryhorov.

The official said that the Russians struck a massive blow at the residential sector, and a fire broke out because of the hit. There is destruction.

"We are doing everything possible to help people and eliminate the consequences of the attack as soon as possible. I ask the residents of Sumy region not to ignore the air raid alerts and stay in safe places as long as the threat lasts," added the head of the RMA.

