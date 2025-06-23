Russians attack two communities in Sumy region: 12 injured, including pregnant woman and children aged 6 and 16. PHOTOS (updated)

Today, on 23 June, Russian forces attacked Krasnopillia and Putyvl communities in Sumy region, injuring five civilians.

This was announced by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, in Krasnopillia community, a Russian drone attacked a village, injuring a local resident.



According to preliminary data, four people in Putyvl community sought medical assistance as a result of a UAV strike. Nearby buildings and a car were damaged.

"Russia is cynically targeting civilians, once again confirming its terrorist nature. I call on the residents of Sumy region: do not ignore the alarms," the head of the Regional Military Administration stressed.

Updated information

It was later reported that a 6-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were among those injured in the Russian attack on the Putyvl community. All of the victims are in non-critical condition and are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

"This is yet another reminder that civilians, including minors, are suffering from Russian strikes," Hryhorov emphasized.

According to the latest data from the head of the Regional Military Administration, the number of injured in the Russian attack on the Putyvl community has risen to 11. Among them is a pregnant woman who has been hospitalized.

There are also people with injuries, as well as those seeking help due to severe stress reactions.



