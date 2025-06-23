12 Russian soldiers surrendered after work of Ukrainian drone operator in Sumy region. VIDEO

In Sumy region, 12 Russian soldiers voluntarily laid down their arms and surrendered to Ukrainian defenders. This happened after a Ukrainian operator delivered a precision strike with a drop of ammunition.

According to the scene, after the enemy's shelter was hit, they left their positions and came out with their hands up without resistance. The whole process was recorded from the air, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: National Guard troops captured group of Russian infantrymen in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO