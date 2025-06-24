Night attack on Sumy region: three people killed, including an 8-year-old boy (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 24 June, the Russian army massively attacked a village in the Verkhnia Syrovatka community with attack UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

The Russians struck a massive blow at the residential sector, and a fire broke out as a result of the hit. There is destruction.

"We have information about three dead. An 8-year-old boy is among them. His body was taken out from under the rubble of the destroyed house.

A man and a woman were also killed," the statement said.

Six other people, including three children, sustained injuries of varying severity. All the victims have been hospitalised and are being provided with the necessary assistance.

The attack damaged about 30 residential buildings and four cars. A large-scale fire broke out. Police investigative teams, rescuers and medics are working at the scene.

