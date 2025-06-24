Iran is incapable of building nuclear weapon, - Vance

Iran is no longer capable of developing nuclear weapons after the recent US attacks on Iranian facilities.

According to Censor.NET, US Vice President JD Vance told Fox News.

"Iran was very close to having a nuclear weapon. Now Iran is incapable of building a nuclear weapon with the equipment they had because we destroyed it," Vance said.

Read more: Iran’s attack on US bases in Qatar was "very weak." It is time for peace, - Trump

Earlier, Vance noted that the US is at war with Iran's nuclear programme, not Iran.