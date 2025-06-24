Iran’s attack on US bases in Qatar was "very weak." It is time for peace, - Trump

US leader Donald Trump commented on Iran's attack on the US military base in Qatar on 23 June and called it "very weak". No one was killed or injured in the Iranian strikes.

The American leader wrote about this on his social network Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

"Iran has officially responded to our obliteration of their nuclear facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered. There have been 14 missiles fired - 13 were knocked down and 1 was 'set free' because it was headed in a nonthreatening direction," Trump noted.

According to him, no Americans were injured, and "hardly any damage was done".

"Most importantly, they've gotten it all out of their 'system', and there will, hopefully, be no further hate. I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured. Perhaps Iran can now proceed to peace and harmony in the region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same," the US President stressed.

Also, according to Trump, no Qatari citizens were injured in the Iranian strikes.

"Congratulations, World, it's time for peace!" Trump added in another post.

As a reminder, on Monday, 23 June, Iran fired several missiles at US military bases in the Middle East in response to the US strike on its nuclear facilities over the weekend.

Qatar has stated that it has the right to strike Iran in a similar manner, in accordance with international law, for attacks on US bases.