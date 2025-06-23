Iran launches ballistic missiles at U.S. military bases in Qatar and Iraq. VIDEO

On Monday, 23 June, Iran launched several missiles at US military bases in the Middle East in response to the US strike on its nuclear facilities over the weekend.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Axios.

"The White House and the Department of Defense are aware of potential threats to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and are closely monitoring the situation," a senior White House official told the outlet.

Reuters reports that explosions have been heard in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

President Trump was to meet with his national-security team at 13:00 ET in the White House to discuss the threat.

Earlier, Trump warned that any response "would be met with much greater force than what we saw" during the U.S. military strike on three Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend.

An Israeli official told Axios that Iran also launched missiles at a U.S. base in Iraq.

The Patriot air defense system was activated at the Ain al-Asad base in Iraq due to the threat of a possible strike.

Prior to this, Qatar announced the temporary closure of its airspace amid rising regional tensions. Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the closure is part of a broader set of precautionary measures.

Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar is the largest U.S. military base in the region. In recent weeks, many aircraft and personnel have been evacuated from the base.

On Monday, the United States, the United Kingdom, and China issued warnings advising their citizens in Qatar to remain in shelters as a precautionary measure.