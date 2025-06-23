US expects ’retaliation’ from Iran for US strikes in next two days - Reuters

The United States believes that Iran may soon launch strikes against American troops in the Middle East in response to the bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities.

This was reported by two American officials to Reuters, Censor.NET reports.

One of the officials, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said that a "retaliatory strike" against Iran could occur "within the next day or two."

The interlocutors also noted that the United States is still seeking a diplomatic solution that would force Tehran to abandon any attacks.

U.S. officials have warned Iran that a retaliatory strike against the United States is unacceptable, and President Donald Trump said after the strikes that any retaliation by Iran would be met with much greater force than that used over the weekend during the U.S. attacks on three of Iran's nuclear facilities.

On the night of June 22, the U.S. Army struck three key Iranian nuclear facilities.

U.S. President Donald Trump then called on Tehran to refrain from retaliatory actions and to resolve the remaining differences through negotiations.

Iran threatened to retaliate.