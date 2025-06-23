Iran’s nuclear sites after U.S. airstrikes. SATELLITE IMAGES

Satellite images showing the before and after of U.S. strikes on three Iranian nuclear fuel enrichment facilities in Isfahan, Fordow, and Natanz on June 22, 2025, have been released online.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

Some damage to the buildings at the Isfahan Nuclear Technology Center was already visible on June 19, following Israeli attacks. The image taken on June 22, after the U.S. strikes, reveals extensive destruction at the facility.





Watch more: Iran’s foreign minister has been sent to meet with Putin. He will ask for additional assistance, - Reuters. VIDEO

Photos show the Isfahan enrichment plant on June 19 and June 22, after the U.S. strikes.





Read more: Dramatic events in Middle East will affect Russia’s war against Ukraine, - Sikorski

The Iranian fuel enrichment facility in Fordow is shown on June 19, before the strike, and on June 22, after the strike.





Read more: Israel carried out large-scale airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear and military facilities overnight

Post-strike images of the Fordow complex reveal craters and scorched ground.





Read more: Elimination of Iran’s nuclear program will make Middle East and whole world safer, - statement of MFA of Ukraine

Tunnel entrances at the Fordow facility are shown before and after (on the right) the U.S. strikes.





Read more: Iranian Foreign Minister Araqchi goes to meet with Putin: We always coordinate our positions

A satellite image from June 15 shows the Natanz enrichment facility; the image on the right, taken on June 22, reveals a crater formed by the U.S. strikes.





Read more: IAEA calls emergency meeting on US strikes on Iran

As a reminder, the United States successfully struck three nuclear sites in Iran: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. UN Secretary-General António Guterres emphasized that the U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities could lead to an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth stated that the overnight strikes on June 22 destroyed Iran’s nuclear program.