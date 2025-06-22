US destroyed Iran’s nuclear program, operation was not aimed at Iranian troops or people - Hegseth

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said that the United States destroyed Iran's nuclear program with strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities on the night of June 22.

According to Censor.NET, Hegseth said this at a press conference.

"We have destroyed Iran's nuclear program, but it is worth noting that the operation was not directed against Iranian troops or the Iranian people... Thanks to President Trump's bold and visionary leadership and commitment to peace through strength, Iran's nuclear ambitions have been destroyed," the US Secretary of Defense said.

In addition, after the US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, Hegseth called on Tehran to "take the path of peace."

To recap, the United States has successfully attacked three nuclear facilities in Iran: Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized that the United States' strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities could lead to an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

