IAEA calls emergency meeting on US strikes on Iran

On Monday, June 23, the International Atomic Energy Agency will hold an emergency meeting due to the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on Twitter.

"Given the urgent situation in Iran, I am convening an emergency meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors for tomorrow," the post reads.

It is worth noting that the IAEA did not record an increase in radiation levels in Iran after the US strikes on nuclear facilities.

To recap, the United States successfully attacked three nuclear facilities in Iran: Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized that the United States' strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities could lead to an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

