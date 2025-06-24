Decrease in enemy’s combat activity in Sumy region is recorded, - Demchenko

Currently, a significant decrease in combat activity on the part of the Russian occupiers is being recorded in the Sumy sector.

This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andrii Demchenko, during a telethon, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, the occupiers continue to operate in certain areas, in particular within the Yunakivska and Khotynska communities.

The enemy continues to try to enter in small assault groups, but the overall intensity of attacks has significantly decreased.

Read more: Situation in Sumy region is stable. We repelled Andriivka and advanced 200 to 700 metres in Yunakivka - Syrskyi

As Demchenko explained, this was made possible by the effective actions of Ukrainian units.

"This is, of course, the result of Ukrainian defenders - all components of the Defense Forces, including the Armed Forces and the State Border Guard Service. Just along our defensive lines in this zone, dozens of enemy soldiers have been killed or wounded," he said.

Recently, dozens of Russian soldiers have been killed and wounded along the border strips in this region alone.

In addition, the enemy's use of motorised vehicles and ATVs, which were previously actively used for rapid breakthroughs deep into Ukrainian territory, has decreased.

Russia is not using armoured vehicles in the area, probably due to a lack of them or to save resources for future operations.