Zelenskyy during meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Schoof: Bringing Russia to justice is common task for whole world

During a meeting with the new Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof, in The Hague, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of justice and punishment for Russia's crimes.

"We will continue to work for justice and bringing Russia to justice for its crimes. This is very important for our families, for all of us, for the whole of Europe and the world that respects values, rights and the law," Zelenskyy said.

The President thanked the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom as countries that were among the first to support Ukraine. He also noted the "large aid budget of the Netherlands for this year" and positively assessed the government's intentions to increase support in the future.

Zelenskyy paid special attention to the topic of joint drone production: "We see that this is a priority. Everyone knows that the level of technology in Ukraine has grown significantly during the war. And we want to share these technologies with our partners. We have already started working with some countries on joint production, and I will be glad to cooperate with the Netherlands."

The Head of State emphasized that for Ukraine, the struggle is not a political choice, but a matter of survival: "We are standing, we are fighting for freedom, for our values and for our future."