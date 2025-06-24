Merz: Putin understands only language of force

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that in order to achieve peace in Ukraine, it is necessary to increase pressure on Russia, as Russian President Vladimir Putin recognises only the "language of force".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the German edition of Spiegel.

Merz stressed that a genuine and lasting ceasefire requires the desire of all parties, but Russia continues to act aggressively despite Ukraine's repeated readiness for a truce.

"This is not the peace we want. And this is not the peace that Ukraine wants," the Chancellor said.

He emphasised that Russian President Putin "understands only the language of force", so this is the position that democratic countries should take in response to Russian aggression. In this context, Merz said that the EU has already prepared the 18th package of sanctions against Russia.

