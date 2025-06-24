2 165 56
Ukraine can produce up to 8 million drones annually but lacks funding – Zelenskyy
Ukraine is capable of producing up to 8 million drones annually, but to achieve this, the country requires financial support from its partners.
This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the Defense Industries Forum in the Netherlands, Censor.NET reports.
"Ukraine can manufacture up to 8 million drones a year, but we lack the necessary funding," the head of state noted.
He also called on EU member states to increase their defense spending to 5% of GDP.
"It is better to contain this war where it started," Zelenskyy emphasized, urging partners to boost their contributions to strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities.
