Russian forces shell energy workers in Donetsk region – DTEK
Russian forces shelled a team of DTEK workers in a frontline city in Donetsk region.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the DTEK press service.
"Another difficult day for Donetsk region’s energy workers. Today, our colleagues came under fire in one of the frontline cities. A company vehicle was damaged as a result of the shelling," the statement reads.
The company noted that the workers were unharmed.
