Putin wants world’s attention to shift from Ukraine to Middle East - Healey

British Defense Minister John Healey said that NATO allies should send a clear message to Russia at the summit in The Hague that support for Ukraine will continue despite the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

He said this during the NATO Public Forum in The Hague, Censor.NET reports citing the EP.

"Now everyone is focused on the Middle East, but it is really important to continue to support Ukraine. Putin wants our attention to shift to the Middle East," Healy emphasized.

"And the NATO summit must show him that this will not happen," he added.

According to the British minister, the allies should continue to support Ukraine by responding to its defense needs and supporting its defense industry.

Healey also noted that the UK's support for Ukraine remains very high, with three-quarters of Britons in favor of maintaining or increasing existing support.