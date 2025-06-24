Deputy Commander of 3rd Army Corps Kukharchuk responds to Azov Major’s assault claim: "Being Azov fighter means upholding principles"

The Third Army Corps called the situation with the beating of Azov regiment soldier Andrii Korynevych a provocation by enemy special services.

This was reported by the deputy commander of the 3rd Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Kukharchuk, Censor.NET reports.

"Being an Azov fighter is not about wearing a patch earned after Basic Combined Arms Training. It’s about upholding the principles established by Andrii Biletskyi and the first generation of Azov members. Cop mentality and cowardice have never been among those principles.

The army is a brotherhood of men. And like among any group of men, conflicts happen — both within a unit and between units. But if every such incident was accompanied by the command trying to stir media hysteria, we’d be living in scandals every day. In Azov, such issues have always been resolved internally. Without airing dirty laundry. Considering the political nature of the latest statement, I have every reason to believe the situation does not reflect reality," he emphasized.

Kukharchuk noted that it all seems like a provocation by enemy special services.

"The question is whether they are playing dirty or doing this intentionally... The leadership of a unit holding less than 10 kilometers of the front line is hyping mudslinging against a brigade holding sixty. They accuse top intelligence officers, who have been fighting since 2014, of participating in a ‘special operation’ against a nobody who is just someone’s driver with no combat experience.

I believe in the integrity of many within the 12th National Guard Brigade. But those who tolerate such behavior have no right to call themselves Azov members or nationalists. Show yourselves on the battlefield, not in concocting provocations soaked in your moist fantasies," he concluded.

Earlier, Major Andriy Korynevych (Korin), of the 12th National Guard Special Purpose Brigade "Azov," reported that he was attacked in Ivano-Frankivsk. He accused members of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of involvement in the assault on servicemen.

The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade later responded to the incident, condemning such actions and demanding "the swiftest possible accountability for the attackers."

