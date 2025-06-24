600,000 UAVs in 2025: Netherlands orders drones for Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Netherlands has signed contracts to produce 600,000 Ukrainian drones for Ukraine as part of the "Drone Line" initiative, with deliveries expected this year.

This was announced by Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Censor.NET reports.

These contracts are part of a new Dutch aid package worth over €675 million. The package also includes the delivery of 100 additional radars for UAV detection and equipment for evacuating wounded personnel.

Umerov thanked the Netherlands and personally Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans for their leadership and strong support.

"This is an example of true partnership and belief in Ukraine’s victory. Together, we are doing everything possible to ensure our Armed Forces have a technological edge on the battlefield," Umerov said.

Earlier, the Netherlands announced a new military aid package to Ukraine totaling approximately €175 million.