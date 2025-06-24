Erdogan: Turkey plans to resume Istanbul process on Ukraine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country will continue to make efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine and plans new diplomatic initiatives within the Istanbul process.

He said this before departing for The Hague for the NATO summit, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We played an important role in making and implementing decisions on the exchange of prisoners and bodies. We are planning new steps to continue the Istanbul process," the Turkish leader said.

Erdogan reminded that after a three-year break, Turkey managed to bring the parties to the conflict to the negotiating table in Istanbul. He emphasized that Ankara continues to act as a powerful diplomatic mediator without violating its NATO commitments.

The President also said that a meeting between the allies and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled for the NATO summit, and the issue of ending the war will be among the key topics.

