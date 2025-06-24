Russia attacks Vovchansk daily but without success – OTG "Kharkiv"

Russian forces launch daily assaults on Vovchansk and surrounding villages in small infantry groups under the cover of artillery and drones, attempting to push Ukrainian troops beyond the Vovcha River, but without success.

This was reported by Pavlo Shamshyn, spokesperson for the Kharkiv Operational Tactical Grouping (OTG), during a national telethon, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the enemy mostly attacks in groups of 3 to 5, up to a maximum of 10 soldiers. The main efforts are focused on trying to seize positions on the northern bank of the river.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces control a section on the northern bank of the Vovcha River, near the aggregate plant. The Russians are making every effort to push our units across the natural boundary of the Vovcha River to the southern bank, but they have not succeeded," the spokesperson emphasized.

Shamshyn noted that Vovchansk has been almost completely destroyed due to hostilities, yet the Russian army continues to shell the city with artillery of various calibers, multiple rocket launchers, and employs aviation and drones.

