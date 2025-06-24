We must put pressure on Putin to sit down at negotiating table with Ukraine - von der Leyen

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has called for increased pressure on Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin to start negotiations for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

She said this to the media, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"We must put pressure on President Putin to sit down at the negotiating table and seriously engage in negotiations for a just and lasting peace. That is why the 18th package of sanctions is painful and difficult. I know that our friends from the G7 will follow suit by imposing sanctions," von der Leyen said.

The President of the European Commission assured of continued support for Ukraine.

As a reminder, the NATO Summit is taking place in The Hague on June 24-25.

The meeting is chaired by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the World Forum.

