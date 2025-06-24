ENG
We must put pressure on Putin to sit down at negotiating table with Ukraine - von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen calls for increased pressure on Putin

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has called for increased pressure on Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin to start negotiations for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

She said this to the media, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"We must put pressure on President Putin to sit down at the negotiating table and seriously engage in negotiations for a just and lasting peace. That is why the 18th package of sanctions is painful and difficult. I know that our friends from the G7 will follow suit by imposing sanctions," von der Leyen said.

The President of the European Commission assured of continued support for Ukraine.

As a reminder, the NATO Summit is taking place in The Hague on June 24-25.

The meeting is chaired by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the World Forum.

